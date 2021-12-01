THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 1, 2021

3 killed , 8 wounded in Michigan high school shooting incident Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. on Tuesday. Three high school students were killed while eight people were wounded after a 15-year old boy opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school. Eric Seals-USA Today Network via Reuters

Lining up for COVID-19 jab on last day of 3-day vaccination drive Elderly residents and those with comorbidities line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Elementary School in Manila during the National Vaccine Day on Wednesday. The Philippine government plans to have another run of the 3-day vaccination drive on December 15-17. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

2021 World AIDS Day Volunteers and sex workers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event organized on the eve of 'World AIDS Day' at Khalpara area in Siliguri, India on Tuesday. World AIDS Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to address the millions of AIDS-related deaths around the globe and to show support to those suffering from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Diptendu Dutta, AFP

Collared kingfishers spotted in UP Village, QC A trio of collared kingfishers (Todiramphus chloris) is seen among the trees in UP Village in Quezon City. This conspicuous bird species is reported to be common and abundant, though suspected to be declining locally due to habitat loss, according to Birdlife International. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Boracay's crystal clear waters await visitors amid pandemic Boats dock along White Beach in Boracay amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday as health authorities log less than 1,000 fresh virus cases for the 8th straight day. Independent research group OCTA said on the same day that the Philippines may see less than 500 new daily COVID-19 infections by Christmas, and most parts of the country could shift to Alert Level 1 if there was no threat of the Omicron variant. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

DOH: 5M vaccinated for COVID in first 2 days of inoculation drive A woman shares a light moment with 2 children after getting inoculated for COVID-19 at the Marikina City Sports Center on Wednesday. According to the Department of Health, at least 5 million people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the first 2 days of a 3-day campaign targeting to inoculate 9 million Filipinos that runs until Wednesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Number-coding scheme returns, as NCR traffic nears pre-pandemic level Traffic flows along EDSA in Makati City on Wednesday, as the number-coding scheme resumes in Metro Manila. The scheme returns on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., applicable only to private vehicles, after it was suspended due to the pandemic limiting public transportation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News