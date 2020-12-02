THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 2, 2020

Indonesia warns citizens as COVID-19 cases rise A drone shot shows municipality workers bury a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday. Authorities warned the public to stay on alert as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indonesia, which recorded 543,975 cases and 17,081 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters

Car runs over pedestrians in Trier, Germany; 5 killed Police and ambulances work at the scene where a car drove into pedestrians in Trier, southwestern Germany, on Tuesday. At least five people were killed, including a baby and her father, while several were injured when a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on December 1, 2020, police said. The driver has been arrested. Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

‘Paskuhan sa Maynila’ People watch the fountain lights and sounds show at the Kartilya ng Katipunan park beside the Manila City Hall on Tuesday evening. The Paskuhan sa Maynila, the city’s ‘Christmas village of lights and sounds’ participated by over 50 exhibitors/businesses, will be open to the public from 4pm to 11pm starting December 1 until January 2. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Riders group pushes for right to earn Riders from motorcycle hailing app CITIMUBER hold a public forum and protest at the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the inclusion of CITIMUBER in LTFRB’s motor taxi pilot test run to provide jobs to 3,000 riders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Closed, open, closed People walk along stalls of the Baguio Night Market when it opened on Tuesday, more than eight months after strict quarantine measures were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening was short lived after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong quickly shuttered operations past midnight over complaints of lax observance of physical distancing among patrons. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Praying for a pass Parents wearing face masks pray during a service to wish for their children's success on the eve of the college entrance exam at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. About 490,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test. Ahn Young-joon, AP

Tiangge shopping in Taytay A little girl wearing a face mask looks at clothes being sold at a 'tiangge' in Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday as Christmas nears. Experts earlier warned that wearing face masks and face shields won’t stop the spread of the coronavirus if people flock together especially in poorly-ventilated and enclosed environments. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Planting for food security Eddie Velasco cares for vegetables being grown on a wheelbarrow in Bgy. Old Balara, Quezon City on Wednesday. The barangay supports augmentation of food sufficiency initiatives, an effort relevant to the commemoration of World Soil Day on Dec. 5. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News