THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 1, 2020

Los Angeles bans outdoor dining Empty patio tables separated by plastic dividers adorned with American flags are seen at Mel's drive-in diner in West Hollywood, California on Monday, after Los Angeles County banned outdoor dining in an attempt to stem the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Many restaurant owners, who have already spent thousands of dollars to ensure a safe and compliant outdoor dining experience, say the latest shutdown of outdoor dining with be financially devastating. Robyn Beck, AFP

Lighting up for AIDS awareness Volunteers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event on the eve of the World AIDS Day, in Kathmandu on Monday evening. Established in 1988, the World Aids Day, aims to raise awareness on the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and push for the prevention and control of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome globally. Prakash Mathema, AFP

Intensive care Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The US has recorded 13,541,221 cases of the coronavirus, with 268,045 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. Go Nakamura, Getty Images/AFP

Preparing for possible face-to-face classes in 2021 Commission on Higher Education officials led by its chairman Prospero De Vera and National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. inspect the Our Lady of Fatima University Valenzuela campus' retrofitted classrooms on Tuesday for possible face-to-face classes for certain courses on January 2021. CHED issued COVID Advisory No. 7 last May, preventing higher education institution (HEIs) to conduct in-person school activities until prohibition for mass gatherings is lifted under the COVID-19 quarantine. Mark Demayo, ANS-CBN News

RFID installation continues Toll assistants attend to motorists whose RFID stickers contain no balance at the CAVITEX toll plaza in Parañaque City on Tuesday. While tollways start to implement the fully digital cashless system starting Dec. 1, the Department of Transportation earlier said that RFID sticker installation would remain operational 24/7 on toll lanes, and that there would be no apprehensions for vehicles without RFID stickers until January 11. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups honor victims of extra-judicial killings Members of human rights groups lay flowers on photos of victims of extrajudicial killings as part of activities leading up to International Human Rights Day at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups called on the Duterte administration to end its war on drugs and counterinsurgency operations of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which they claim has resulted in killings of activists and human rights defenders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Olympic rings return in Tokyo A man and a woman look at the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section on Tuesday in Tokyo. The Olympic symbol was reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Eugene Hoshiko, AP