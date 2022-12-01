THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 1,, 2022

The Ramon Magsaysay awardees of 2022 Ramon Magsaysay 2022 laureates (left to right) Tadashi Hattori of Japan, Gary Bencheghin of Indonesia, Bernadette Madrid of Philippines and Sotheara Chhim of Cambodia pose for a photograph during the Ramon Magsaysay 2022 award ceremony in Manila on Wednesday. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is one of Asia's highest honors and is widely regarded as the region's equivalent of the Nobel Prize. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

French baguette now a world heritage French baguettes are on display to be sold in The French Bastards bakery in Paris, France on Wednesday. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that French baguette gets world heritage status. Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Hawaii's Mauna Loa continues eruption The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt from its northeast rift, on the Island of Hawaii, USA on Wednesday. Vigorous fountaining feeds multiple rivers of lava, flowing down the mountain's north flank, toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road), a major thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. Bruce Omori, Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE

Drawing inclusivity and solidarity People pass by a mural of two clasped hands by RJ Saquian along Gregorio Del Pilar Elementary School in Abad Santos, Manila City on Thursday. According to Saquian, the murals on the wall of the school are based on the themes of inclusivity, climate change, and solidarity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Belen brings light and joy to Moncada People enjoy the colorful display of the Belen while listening to Christmas carols in the Municipality of Moncada in Tarlac on Thursday. Various cultural groups will perform every night until Christmas eve as part of celebrations in the municipality. ABS-CBN News

Makati launches city's Christmas lights installation at central post office People attend the launch of Makati City’s Christmas lights installation at the city’s central post office fountain park on Thursday. According to the Makati Public Information Office, the holiday attraction is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News