THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 30, 2021

Honoring Andres Bonifacio on his 158th birth anniversary A student waves a Katipunan flag at the Andres Bonifacio shrine in Lawton, Manila on Tuesday in commemoration of the Supremo's 158th birth anniversary. Andres Bonifacio, known as the “Father of the Philippine Revolution,” established the "Kataas-taasang, Kagalang-galangang Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan" or more commonly known as the "Katipunan", a movement which sought the independence of the Philippines from Spanish colonial rule. ABS-CBN News

Groups under ALL 4 Leni hold Bonifacio Day march Labor groups under the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL 4 Leni), which supports the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and her slate for the 2022 election march along Commonwealth Avenue going to the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Bonifacio Day, Tuesday. The senatorial slate signed a commitment to carry the Labor Agenda and to a pro-worker 19th Congress. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong to Gat Bonifacio President Rodrigo Duterte confers posthumously the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Magalong, to Gat Andres Bonifacio received by Bonifacio's great granddaughter, Buena Grace Distrito Casanova, during the commemoration of the 158th Birth Anniversary of Bonifacio at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Tuesday. The Order of Lapulapu, Magalong rank is awarded to government officials and private individuals “who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

Partido ng Lakas ng Masa hold proclamation rally on Bonifacio Day Presidential aspirant and labor group leader Ka Leody De Guzman speaks with members of the Manila Police District during a protest rally near Mendiola bridge in Manila, in commemoration of Bonifacio Day on Tuesday. De Guzman and running mate Prof. Walden Bello are running under Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), a member of Laban ng Masa which is a nationwide coalition of socialist and progressive organizations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

El Deposito Reservoir opens to public on Bonifacio Day after restoration A woman visits the El Deposito Reservoir inside the Pinaglabanan Complex in San Juan City on Bonifacio Day Tuesday,, as it opens to the public after undergoing restoration work. The reservoir, the main water source of Manila and surrounding areas, and the El Polvorin (gunpowder depot) were the targets of Andres Bonifacio during the Battle of San Juan Del Monte on August 30, 1896, and became the catalyst of the Philippine Revolution. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for action on labor issues during Bonifacio Day Members of various multi-sectoral groups face off with police as they commemorate the 158th birth Anniversary of Andres Bonifacio with a protest in España Blvd on Tuesday calling for action on key labor issues and the defunding of the NTF-ELCAC. The protesters cited low and regionalized wages and contractualization as main problems while new schemes such as “no vaccine, no work,” and “no vaccine, no pay” policies contribute to unemployment and underemployment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News