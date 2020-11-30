THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 30, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Homeless march on Bonifacio Day Housing advocates protest in front of the National Housing Authority on Bonifacio Day, criticizing the Duterte administration's alleged forced evictions in various parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic and series of calamities. The group cited a phase in Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal where residents are barred from returning to their homes, which they claim the agency declared a danger zone. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Fun ride, fund drive' for victims of Typhoon Ulysses Around a thousand cyclists join the Bonifacio Day “Fun Ride, Fund Drive” around Iloilo City on Monday. The fun ride, organized by the Capitol Cycling Club of Iloilo Provincial Capitol, raised P103,050 for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Isabela. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

DOTr extends RFID installation until Jan. 11, 2021 Motorists line up at the C5 SLEx Toll Plaza for the AutoSweep RFID Installation on Monday. The Transportation department extended the installation of RFID stickers in all tollways until January 11, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Labor groups push for workers’ safety and welfare Protesters from various sectors picket at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City in observance of the 157th birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Monday. The protesters called for the government’s immediate action to improve the country’s healthcare system and ensure workers’ safety and welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

It's just around the corner Visitors shop at Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. despite new restrictions in the state calling on its 10 million residents to mostly stay at home. California and several other states have renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as cases in the United States continue to rise, which is now more than 11 million. Amy Sussman, Getty Images/AFP