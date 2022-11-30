Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 30, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2022 11:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Manila honors Andres Bonifacio Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila, in commemoration of his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Andres Bonifacio, “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, was born in Tondo, Manila in 1863. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News MIss Korea is Miss Earth 2022 Miss Earth-Fire Andrea Aguilera from Colombia (from left to right), Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi from South Korea, Misss Earth Water Nadeem Ayoub from Palestine and Miss Earth-Air Sheridan Mortlock from Australia pose for a photo after the coronation night of the 22nd Miss Earth pageant in Manila Tuesday. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Labor groups hold protest on Bonifacio Day Members of various labor groups hold a protest march in Manila on Wednesday, as the country commemorates the 159th birthday of revolutionary Andres Bonifacio, symbol of the working class. The group urged government to respect workers’ rights and appealed for living wages amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa A 'Wish Child' (L) celebrates with Santa Claus and Elf during a charity event by Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Aquaria KLCC at the Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Aquaria KLCC joined together with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help a 'Wish Child' accompanied by her parents, enjoy the Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance by the professional dive team. Zazry Ismail, EPA-EFE Megaworld unveils Bonifacio statue at BGC Megaworld unveils a new cold cast bronze-renderd statue of Andres Bonifacio called the "Bonifacio March" in Taguig City on Bonifacio Day, Wednesday. The statue is the second dedicated to the national hero within Bonifacio Global City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Andres Bonifacio Father of the Philippine Revolution Tondo Manila Miss Earth coronation night Mina Sue Choi Andrea Aguilera Nadeem Ayoub Sheridan Mortlock Bonifacio Day labor groups salary increase living wages inflation Make-A-Wish Santa Claus KLCC Aquarium Malaysia Bonifacio Day Bonifacio March BGC Megaworld /overseas/11/30/22/spain-seizes-56-tonnes-of-cocaine-no-arrests-made/sports/11/30/22/is-benilde-in-its-current-form-ready-to-win-ncaa-title/news/11/30/22/officials-fake-employee-passes-used-in-human-trafficking/sports/11/30/22/uaap-adamsons-racela-laments-douangas-injury/news/11/30/22/pagkaing-pinoy-at-handicrafts-bumida-sa-diplomatic-charity-fair-sa-budapest