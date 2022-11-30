THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 30, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Manila honors Andres Bonifacio Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila, in commemoration of his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Andres Bonifacio, “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, was born in Tondo, Manila in 1863. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MIss Korea is Miss Earth 2022 Miss Earth-Fire Andrea Aguilera from Colombia (from left to right), Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi from South Korea, Misss Earth Water Nadeem Ayoub from Palestine and Miss Earth-Air Sheridan Mortlock from Australia pose for a photo after the coronation night of the 22nd Miss Earth pageant in Manila Tuesday. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Labor groups hold protest on Bonifacio Day Members of various labor groups hold a protest march in Manila on Wednesday, as the country commemorates the 159th birthday of revolutionary Andres Bonifacio, symbol of the working class. The group urged government to respect workers’ rights and appealed for living wages amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa A 'Wish Child' (L) celebrates with Santa Claus and Elf during a charity event by Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Aquaria KLCC at the Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Aquaria KLCC joined together with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help a 'Wish Child' accompanied by her parents, enjoy the Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance by the professional dive team. Zazry Ismail, EPA-EFE