THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 30, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2022 11:23 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Manila honors Andres Bonifacio

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the birth site monument of Andres Bonifacio in Manila, in commemoration of his 159th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Andres Bonifacio, “Father of the Philippine Revolution”, was born in Tondo, Manila in 1863. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MIss Korea is Miss Earth 2022

Miss Earth-Fire Andrea Aguilera from Colombia (from left to right), Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi from South Korea, Misss Earth Water Nadeem Ayoub from Palestine and Miss Earth-Air Sheridan Mortlock from Australia pose for a photo after the coronation night of the 22nd Miss Earth pageant in Manila Tuesday. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Labor groups hold protest on Bonifacio Day

Members of various labor groups hold a protest march in Manila on Wednesday, as the country commemorates the 159th birthday of revolutionary Andres Bonifacio, symbol of the working class. The group urged government to respect workers’ rights and appealed for living wages amid rising prices of fuel and basic commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wish Child celebrates Christmas with Santa

A 'Wish Child' (L) celebrates with Santa Claus and Elf during a charity event by Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Aquaria KLCC at the Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Aquaria KLCC joined together with Make-A-Wish Malaysia to help a 'Wish Child' accompanied by her parents, enjoy the Underwater Santa & Elf Christmas performance by the professional dive team. Zazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Megaworld unveils Bonifacio statue at BGC

Megaworld unveils a new cold cast bronze-renderd statue of Andres Bonifacio called the "Bonifacio March" in Taguig City on Bonifacio Day, Wednesday. The statue is the second dedicated to the national hero within Bonifacio Global City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

