THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 29, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Mauna Loa erupts after 40 years This aerial image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) from Civil Air Patrol on Monday, shows the lava on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, US authorities said, as emergency crews went on alert early Monday. US Geological Survey, AFP/handout Raising the flag for Bonifacio Day Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel rush to finish preparations at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City on the eve of Bonifacio Day. The country is set to commemorate the 159th birthday of Andres Bonifacio, Supremo of the Katipunan and “Father of the Philippine Revolution” for leading the fight against Spanish colonial rule. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Urumqi fire triggers protest vs China’s COVID restrictions

Students light candles in the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in solidarity with protests held at the mainland over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions, in Hong Kong on Monday. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in China's major cities in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state over its zero-COVID policy. Peter Parks, AFP

Fighting for gay right in Venezuela

The LGBTIQ activist Koddy Campo is seen chained as a protest in front of the headquarters of the Ombudsman, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday. The activists are seeking to put an end to transgender people being unable to change their names in Venezuela as they protest for a week chained in front of the headquarters of the Ombudsman. Rayner Peña R, EPA-EFE

Desert madness in the World Cup

A fan of Ecuador attends the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The biggest football event in the world is in its second week of action with some top seed countries still unsure of making it to the final 16 countries in the second round. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE