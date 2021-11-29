THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 29, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Travelers attempt to leave South Africa amid spread of Omicron Passengers queue at the Kenya Airways ticket sales counter to book flights as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday. New cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia as countries imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible virus. Sumaya Hishamm, Reuters

Senate orders Pharmally executives' transfer to Pasay City jail Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani arrive at the Pasay City Jail on Monday. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ordered their transfer after they failed to provide the documents required by the panel for its probe on the alleged anomalies in the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical supplies as part of the government’s COVID-19 response. ABS-CBN News

BuCor closes Insular Prison Road in Muntinlupa A resident checks a wall blocking the Insular Prison Road in Katarungan Village, Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City on Monday. Local government officials of Muntinlupa raised concern after Bureau of Correction officials built a wall made of hollow blocks, cutting access to Katarungan Villages 1 and 2 from the Muntinlupa city proper. BuCor officials defended their decision, citing illegal activities happening inside the NBP as the main reason for the said road closure. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

3-day vaccination drive to raise number of vaccinated Pinoys People are reflected on the mirror waiting for their turn as others get their vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on Monday in Manila. The government launched the 3-day vaccination drive in order to hasten the administration of doses and raise the number of vaccinated Filipinos, which currently stands at just over 46% of the target. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News