THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 28, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Deadly fire triggers protests vs China’s COVID-19 restrictions Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing on Sunday. A deadly fire on November 24, 2022 in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts, as hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on November 27, 2022 to protest against the country's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. Authorities deny the claims. Noel Celis, AFP

Art at Quezon City jail A person deprived of liberty (PDL) showcases her art work during the unveiling of a mural inside the Quezon City Jail female dormitory on Monday. The project, completed in collaboration with French and Filipino artists as well as detainees through the Quezon City local government and the French Embassy, aims to highlight women empowerment and human rights. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH Navy commissions new missile crafts A Philippine Navy personnel attends to his tasks during the commissioning of and send-off ceremony for two new Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-Missile (FAIC-M) boats named BRP Nestor Acero (PG901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG902) at the Commodore Divino Pier (CDP), Naval Station Jose Andran (NSJA) at Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Monday. The missile boats are two out of nine FAICS-Ms acquired by the country to enhance the Philippine Navy’s capabilities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Families graduate from 4Ps Recipients of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)from various cities in the National Capital Region receive their certificates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development during their ceremonial graduation at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Monday. At least 500 families are graduating from the government’s conditional cash grant which aims to assist the poor in improving health, nutrition, and education of children aged 18 and below. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News