THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 27, 2020

High tech testing A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt. The picture was taken on November 18, 2020 and released Thursday. Mohamed Abd El Ghany, Reuters

Shopping with physical distancing Manila police place road markings for the position of stalls as well as walking spaces for market-goers while still following physical distancing protocols at the Divisoria Market in Manila Friday. Despite the pandemic, people are expected to flock to Divisoria, a traditional source of cheap merchandise, with less than a month before Christmas. ABS-CBN News

Rush as deadline nears Motorists waiting to get AutoSweep RFID stickers watch from the roof of a container van as a long line forms at the installation center at the SLEX-C5 toll plaza in Taguig City on Friday. The last-minute rush to get the sticker before the December 1 deadline caused confusion among the motorists, some of them lined up since the night before. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers demand payment of COVID-19 hazard pay Members of the All UP Workers Union hold a protest over the delay of the release of their COVID-19 hazard pay and special risk allowance at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Friday. Members say they have yet to receive their hazard pay and special risk allowance six months since the end of the strict enhanced community quarantine enforced due to COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Sauyo residents take temporary shelter Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Friday. The fire, which started at around 8 a.m. and reached Task Force Alpha, affected some 200 families and caused some P1.5 million in property damage. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News