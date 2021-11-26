THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 26, 2021

March on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Chile A woman shows markings on her chest that reads "that the male does not shrink the street" during a march on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Santiago, Chile on Thursday. "Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women,” United Nations Women chief Sima Bahous cited. Ailen Diaz, Reuters

First face-to-face classes in an international school in PH Japanese teacher Chihiro Nakagawa jumps as she teaches her Japanese grade 1 students physical exercise at the Manila Japanese School at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Friday. The school is the first international institution to be allowed face-to-face classes in Metro Manila by the Department of Education after strict evaluation and assessment. Four other international schools in Taguig City will be starting in-person classes next week. ABS-CBN News

With safety precautions in effect, Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2021 allows in-person viewing The Grogu aka "Baby Yoda" and Astronaut Snoopy ballons fly during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on Friday. The parade returned in full this year with people able to watch in-person amid safety measures after last year’s broadcast-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Loyalist confronts protestor calling for Marcos Jr disqualification A lone Marcos loyalist approaches a group of protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) as they troop to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Friday. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel his certificate of candidacy for president. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Most students still studying via blended learning due to COVID-19 pandemic Grade 3 student Ronjay Abes answers school modules for his classes in Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School beside his mother tending to their road side stall along Padre Faura, Manila on Friday. Distance-learning is still the default mode of teaching for most educational institutions in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 120 schools allowed to hold limited in-person classes. ABS-CBN News