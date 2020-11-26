THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 26, 2020

Argentina mourns passing of football legend Maradona Fans gather outside the morgue where the late Argentine football star Diego Maradona's body will undergo an autopsy "to establish the cause of death" -as public prosecutor John Broyard said-, in San Fernando, Buenos Aires province, on Wednesday. The body of Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

‘Jeep Ko, Buhay Namin’ Jeepney operators and drivers associations hold a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the agency to allow full operation of jeepneys on suspended routes during the COVID-19 quarantine, which affected the livelihood of jeepney drivers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drivers apply for LTFRB’s service contracting scheme Drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUV) apply for the service contracting scheme implemented by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) at the Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Thursday. The scheme, implemented by the Transportation Department, aims to assist jeepney drivers by subsidizing public transport services and providing incentives to operators while ensuring safety of the riding public amide the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Relief ops for Cagayan Valley continue Soldiers carry bags of rice to a waiting Philippine Air Force Airbus C295 plane in Lumbia Air base, Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday to be brought to residents of Cagayan Valley affected by typhoon Ulysses. Some 4,500 pounds of goods donated by residents of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro were loaded on to the plane for its second shipment of donations. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 cases in South Korea shoot up A man sweeps near a Christmas display in downtown Seoul on Thursday. South Korea reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March on Thursday sparking fears of a third wave that appears to be worsening despite strict physical distancing measures. Lee Jin-man, AP