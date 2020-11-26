Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 26, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 26 2020 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Argentina mourns passing of football legend Maradona Fans gather outside the morgue where the late Argentine football star Diego Maradona's body will undergo an autopsy "to establish the cause of death" -as public prosecutor John Broyard said-, in San Fernando, Buenos Aires province, on Wednesday. The body of Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP ‘Jeep Ko, Buhay Namin’ Jeepney operators and drivers associations hold a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the agency to allow full operation of jeepneys on suspended routes during the COVID-19 quarantine, which affected the livelihood of jeepney drivers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Drivers apply for LTFRB’s service contracting scheme Drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUV) apply for the service contracting scheme implemented by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) at the Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Thursday. The scheme, implemented by the Transportation Department, aims to assist jeepney drivers by subsidizing public transport services and providing incentives to operators while ensuring safety of the riding public amide the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Relief ops for Cagayan Valley continue Soldiers carry bags of rice to a waiting Philippine Air Force Airbus C295 plane in Lumbia Air base, Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday to be brought to residents of Cagayan Valley affected by typhoon Ulysses. Some 4,500 pounds of goods donated by residents of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro were loaded on to the plane for its second shipment of donations. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News COVID-19 cases in South Korea shoot up A man sweeps near a Christmas display in downtown Seoul on Thursday. South Korea reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March on Thursday sparking fears of a third wave that appears to be worsening despite strict physical distancing measures. Lee Jin-man, AP Some stall owners still reeling from Ulysses People sift through toys on sale Thursday at a tiangge market at Marikina Riverbanks, one of the hardest hit areas in Metro Manila during the onslaught of Ulysses. The toys, which usually sell for a minimum of P150, are now being sold for P100 for 3 pieces as stall owners struggle to get by after the typhoon caused billions in damage and heavily affected the city and its small-medium business owners. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Argentina Diego Maradona San Fernando Buenos Aires football legend death LTFRB jeepney drivers Piston COVID-19 quarantine service contracting scheme DOTr public utility vehicle drivers PUV operators Ulysses PH Typhoon Ulysses relief aid donations Cagayan Valley army Cagayan de Oro Misamis Oriental Christmas display physical distancing measures South Korea Marikina /news/11/26/20/nasa-p14-milyong-halaga-ng-ilegal-na-droga-sinunog-sa-davao-city/sports/11/26/20/maradona-shone-a-very-bright-light-says-former-agent/overseas/11/26/20/top-brands-compensate-garment-workers-in-thailand-after-wages-expose/video/news/11/26/20/philippine-senate-passes-p45-trillion-2021-national-budget/video/news/11/26/20/stop-and-go-traffic-scheme-to-be-implemented-on-edsa-balintawak