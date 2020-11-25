THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 25, 2020

Preventing another COVID-19 outbreak in China Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus walk along a concourse at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou in southern China's Hainan Province, Tuesday. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it implements mass testing of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong. Mark Schiefelbein, AP Photo

Thanksgiving rush amid COVID-19 pandemic Travelers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chicago, Illinois, USA on Tuesday. US health officials urged people to stay home and avoid Thanksgiving gatherings, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, as the country records highest number of COVID-19 patients being treated in US hospitals on Tuesday. Kamil Krzaczynski, Reuters

Riders push for inclusion in motorcycle taxi test run Motorcycle riders under Citimuber hold a unity ride outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for its inclusion in the pilot test runs for motorcycle taxis. Ride-hailing firm Angkas was recently given provisional authority to operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program until December 9 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PETA exposes alleged monkey abuse in Thailand’s coconut industry Animal rights activists dress up as chained monkeys in prison suits during a creative protest outside the Royal Thai Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for an end to what it says as Thailand's use of monkey labor in its coconut industry, following an expose on the use of the animal, fitted with tight metal collars and chained for life, to harvest coconut. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Bike-sharing for San Juan City employees City government employees check bikes displayed outside the San Juan City Hall on Wednesday. San Juan City launched a solar-powered bike pit stop in partnership with Allianz PNB Life and its bike-sharing program that allow city employees to borrow a bike on a weekly basis George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Cathedral lit up for Red Wednesday A man prays as the Manila Cathedral’s interior is illuminated with red lighting during the 12pm mass in solidarity with persecuted Christians worldwide on "Red Wednesday.” This year's observance will also be dedicated to the victims of the series of typhoons, as well as those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's frontliners. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Youth groups call for academic break amid pandemic and typhoons Students of Ateneo De Manila University, along with some youth groups, call for an academic break and accountability from government on its response to education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of typhoons that hit the country recently, during a protest along Katipunan Ave. in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Duterte administration rejected calls for an academic break, citing the distance learning setup and leaving suspension decisions up to the schools. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News