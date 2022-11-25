THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 25, 2022

Fishermen protest Chinese vessel harassment Filipino fishermen, who say they face harassment from Chinese vessels preventing them from entering prime fishing waters in the South China Sea's Scarborough Shoal, demonstrate at a park in Manila on November 24, 2022. Scarborough Shoal, known locally as Bajo de Masinloc and located about 240 kilometers from Zambales, is part of waters being claimed by both countries. Ted Aljibe, AFP

PDLs who died in jail get final resting place Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) place the wooden crates containing the unclaimed remains of their fellow inmates in their final resting place on Friday. Sixty out of more than a hundred inmates, who died in prison and whose bodies went unclaimed at the Eastern Funeral Homes since December 2021, were buried at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery in Muntinlupa. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Praying near the shelter People perform Friday prayers near a makeshift shelter at a village affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia on Friday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 272 people were killed after an earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on November 21, 2022. Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE

'Walls of Silence' mark International Day of Violence against Women Gondoliers show black and white pictures of models covering their eyes, ears or mouths, in a direct representation of the three stages of silence -- "I don't see, I don't hear, I don't speak" -- during a flash mob to mark the International Day of Violence against Women, in Venice's Grand Canal, near the Rialto Bridge, on Friday. The pictures are part of the Walls of Silence project by Mjriam Bon and Giusy Versace and are carried aboard ten gondolas acting as a flash mob parading along the Grand Canal which invite viewers to reflect on the curtain of silence that often envelops countless stories of violence and daily abuse. Andrea Pattaro, AFP