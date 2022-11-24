THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 24, 2022

7 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting Members of law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA, Wednesday. The shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 22 left at least 7 people including the shooter dead, police said. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

NKTI emergency room hits full capacity The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on Thursday, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. The medical center advised the public to look for other hospitals as it deals with patient overcapacity and manpower shortage. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

BFAR kicks off campaign vs illegally diverted imported fish Fish vendors attend to their customers at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) launched its information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign against imported fish diverted instead to wet markets, despite being authorized only for canning, processing, and institutional buyers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

DOJ releases 128 Bilibid inmates Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) leave the the National Bilibid Prison after their release on Thursday. A total of128 PDLs, including senior citizens, received their certificates of discharge from the national penitentiary after completing their maximum sentence or qualifying for parole. ABS-CBN News