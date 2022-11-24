Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 24, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2022 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. 7 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting Members of law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA, Wednesday. The shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 22 left at least 7 people including the shooter dead, police said. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE NKTI emergency room hits full capacity The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on Thursday, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. The medical center advised the public to look for other hospitals as it deals with patient overcapacity and manpower shortage. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News BFAR kicks off campaign vs illegally diverted imported fish Fish vendors attend to their customers at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) launched its information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign against imported fish diverted instead to wet markets, despite being authorized only for canning, processing, and institutional buyers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News DOJ releases 128 Bilibid inmates Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) leave the the National Bilibid Prison after their release on Thursday. A total of128 PDLs, including senior citizens, received their certificates of discharge from the national penitentiary after completing their maximum sentence or qualifying for parole. ABS-CBN News A unique Christmas display A couple looks at giant figures of popular characters serving as a unique Christmas display at a house in Marikina City on Tuesday. The owners, 85-year old Elisa Tajonera and son Manny, say their family started displaying the unique decor some 10 years ago as an annual Christmas attraction for children and other passers-by in their community to appreciate the holiday season. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Read More: Walmart Chesapeake Virginia USA shooting NKTI dialysis leptospirosis BFAR imported fish Commonwealth market National Bilibid Prison inmates prisoners parole Christmas giant action figures Marikina Elisa Tajonera Manny Tajonera /entertainment/11/25/22/love-will-find-you-benbens-reminder-with-new-song/spotlight/11/25/22/public-told-to-be-on-guard-vs-lump-sums-hidden-pork/news/11/25/22/234-more-prison-inmates-freed/entertainment/11/25/22/trailer-3-part-mmk-episode-before-farewell/overseas/11/24/22/two-dead-as-saudi-storm-closes-schools-cuts-road-to-mecca