THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 25, 2021

194 MPD personnel take part in random drug testing Members of the Manila Police District Command Station 4 line up to get a vial for urine sample as they undergo random drug testing on Thursday. The activity is part of the MPD’s efforts to cleanse its ranks. ABS-CBN News

Lawyer asks for nullity of arrest order vs Michael Yang Lawyer Raymond Fortun, representing Michael Yang, files a petition before the Supreme Court, asking for the lifting and declaration of nullity of the warrant of arrest and lookout bulletin against the former presidential economic adviser, on Thursday. The petition is also asking the SC to order a Senate committee probing Pharmally Pharmaceutical to stop compelling Yang to attend future hearings. ABS-CBN News

Vigilance against election fraud urged Protesters led by election watchdog Kontra Daya march toward the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The group, composed of teachers, members of the clergy, IT experts, and activists, raised the alarm on widespread disinformation, and called on Filipino voters to be vigilant against election fraud. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Slovakia enforces COVID-19 lockdown amid new surge A Christmas tree is decorated by workers suspended from a crane, as the Slovak government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Trencin, Slovakia on Wednesday. Slovakia on Wednesday became the second European country after Austria to enforce a two-week lockdown a day after it recorded more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Radovan Stoklasa, Reuters