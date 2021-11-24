THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 24, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Trudeau to prioritize rebuilding of British Columbia after devastating flood Renee Reeves delivers an apple crisp to a home in the evacuation zone after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to help British Columbia rebuild after the devastating floods last week caused by a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days that submerged massive part of Canada’s westernmost province. Jennifer Gauthier, Reuters

Pamalakaya urges Beijing to stop harassment Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest outside the Chinese Consulate along Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati on Wednesday. The group condemned the recent action of three Chinese Coast guard vessels that blocked and used water cannon on government boats bringing supplies to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers criticize DOH for alleged incompetence Health workers symbolically padlock the main gate of the DOH in Sta. Cruz, Manila during a protest on Wednesday. The group criticized the health department for its alleged incompetence and gross negligence in upholding health workers’ rights and welfare as well as its failure to provide quality health care to the people. ABS-CBN News

Forty six killed in Bulgaria bus tragedy Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, at a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. A dozen minors were among those killed after the bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on November 23, 2021, officials said, in the country's deadliest road accident in years. Nikolay Doychinov, AFP

Advocates drum and dance against violence on women and girls Members of the World March of Women - Pilipinas, a network of organizations, advocates and support groups for women, kicked off the 18 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence thru a drum and dance protest performance at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds in Quezon City on Wednesday. The international 16-day campaign, which commences annually on November 23 and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day, aims to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Taking in the sun and enjoying the outdoors People take in the sun and enjoy the outdoors at the Pinaglabanan Park in San Juan City on Wednesday as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to fall. Health authorities Wednesday logged 890 fresh COVID-19 infections while also recording the country’s lowest active cases for the year at 0.6 percent amounting to 17,864. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News