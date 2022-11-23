THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 23, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US VP Harris meets with Filipino fishermen US Vice-President Kamala Harris tours a local village and meets with fisherfolk at Tagburos, Palawan, on Tuesday. Harris reiterated America's commitment to the Philippines in upholding international maritime rules and the Hague Tribunal's South China Sea Ruling as well as expressed support to local fishermen affected by unsustainable fishing practices and threats in the West Philippine Sea. Haiyun Jiang, AFP/Pool

Mandaue fire razes 250 houses, displaces 700 families People look at the aftermath of a fire at Sitio Paradise,Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Wednesday. The fire, which reached 4th alarm, razed 250 houses and affected around 700 families, according to Mandaue City Fire Office Marshall, Fire Chief Inspector Arnel Abella. Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

Days before the Advent Season Devotees offer prayers at the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Observance of the Advent Season begins on Sunday, November 27 as preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ through prayers, reflections and charity work. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gov’t employees push for salary increase, job security Members of different government employees associations hold a protest outside the Department of Budget and Management in Mendiola, Manila on Wednesday. The groups pushed for salary increase and job security, noting that a number of employees still work under job order arrangement in different government agencies. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Remembering Ampatuan Massacre victims 13 years on University of the Philippines (UP) Mass Communication students and members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) hold a protest and light candles to mark the 13th year of the Ampatuan Massacre in UP Diliman on Wednesday. The 2009 massacre is considered the worst political-related violence in the country which saw the killing of 58 people, 32 of whom were journalists, making it the single deadliest event for media workers worldwide. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Germany players cover mouths after armband row The starting eleven of Germany cover their mouths as they pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The move comes after FIFA threatened sanctions for players who make any political statements during the controversial statement in Qatar. Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE