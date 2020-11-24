THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 24, 2020

Lighting up for Christmas The City of Manila lights up its 40-ft. Christmas tree at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall on Monday evening. The World Health Organization urged the public to avoid gatherings to celebrate the Yuletide season, stating that there is no “zero risk options” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 as cases rises in many parts of the world. ABS-CBN News

‘No student left behind’ Students picket in front of the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City on Tuesday, to push for a nationwide academic break as they criticize the current administration for allegedly evading accountability on students’ hardship with the implementation of online learning program amid the onslaught of consecutive typhoons. The Duterte administration rejected calls for an academic break, citing the distance learning setup and leaving suspension decisions up to the schools. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sinas pays last respects to former Jolo Police Chief Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Debold Sinas extends his condolences and sympathies to the wife of slain P/Lt.Col. Walter Annayo, Alma, and their two kids, in Baguio City on Tuesday. Sinas called for the speedy resolution of the killing of Annayo in Maguindanao last Nov. 21, and tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to help in the probe. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Over the moon A Long March 5 rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island on Tuesday. Chang'e-5 is on a mission to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades. AFP

Smiling eyes A woman wearing a mask in compliance with health protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus holds a Christmas lantern as she assembles a display in Quezon City, on Tuesday. Philippine Officials say about 60 million Filipinos are being targeted for vaccination against the coronavirus at a cost of more than P73 billion ($1.4 billion) to develop considerable immunity among a majority of the nation. Aaron Favila, AP

Serving hot meals to Ulysses survivors Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez town, Rizal, line up for rice porridge being distributed by volunteer group, Lugaw on Wheels, on Tuesday. The group, which usually goes on free medical missions, switched gears to distribute hot meals for the survivors of Typhoon Ulysses in evacuation centers in Rodriguez, Rizal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News