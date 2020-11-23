THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 23, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

US National Security Advisor O’Brien visits PH US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. are pictured with precision-guided munitions among other defense articles during a turnover ceremony at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on Monday. O’Brien visited The Philippines and Vietnam to strengthen bilateral relationships with the 2 countries and discuss regional security cooperation. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

2 killed, 3 injured in Pasay City fire A fireman tries to extinguish fire from a burning two-storey apartment in Tramo, Barangay 43, Pasay City on Monday. At least 2 people were reported killed and 3 fire volunteers injured after the two-storey building collapsed due to the fire that reached second alarm. ABS-CBN News

Saved from the flood Nancy Catingub, 46, plays with some of her dogs as they take shelter at the Barangka Elementary School in Marikina City on Monday. She and her family care for 10 dogs, some of the lucky animals that escaped from the flood that inundated their home at Provident Village at the height of typhoon Ulysses' onslaught nearly two weeks ago. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tightening up in China due to COVID-19 resurgence Airport workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for COVID-19 testing at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Monday. Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. AP