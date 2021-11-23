THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 23, 2021

Austria under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases A couple walk past closed boutique stores on the Graben, a street in the city centre of Vienna, Austria that is normally packed with crowds of people on Monday. Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. Joe Klamar, AFP

5 dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy Maddi Maederer, 18 cries during a candle light vigil in Cutler Park after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., Monday. Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children according to Waukesha police. Cheney Orr, Reuters

Isko Moreno on listening tour in Binangonan, Rizal Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer for the 2022 elections, takes selfies with the crowd during a “listening tour” in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday. Domagoso said he will push for the reallocation of 10 percent of the Department of Public Works and Highways budget for internet infrastructure improvement, to help ease business transactions and increase employment, if he is elected President next year George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Preparing the Nativity set 32 days before Christmas Workers make additional electrical adjustments at a Nativity display at the Welcome Rotunda landmark at the Manila-Quezon City boundary on Tuesday. Filipinos are busy preparing for one of the country's most celebrated holidays, with barely a month left before Christmas day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People flock to malls as COVID-19 cases decline Families take photos of the Christmas display at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under alert level 2, with talks of the capital region being put under the loosest quarantine restriction by December, amid the decline in new COVID-19 cases. Health authorities on Tuesday logged 1,153 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the 22nd consecutive day that the daily tally remained below 3,000 while also recording the country’s second lowest positivity rate at 2.3 percent. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News