THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 22, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Indonesia quake death toll rises People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur on Tuesday. At least 162 people were killed after a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on November 21, 2022, the governor of the worst-hit province said. Adek Berry, AFP

Preparing for 2023 Dinagyang Festival An artist works on a mural of Dinagyang warrior faces in Iloilo City on Monday. Iloilo City is currently preparing for the Dinagyang Festival, which is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of January. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Palawan US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Puerto Princesa International Airport before visiting a local village in Palawan on Tuesday. Harris, the highest ranking US official to visit Palawan, will meet with fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Coast Guard to show solidarity and commitment to defend the Philippines amid concerns in the West Philippine Sea. Haiyun Jiang, AFP/ Pool

San Juan distributes cash gift to senior citizens 70 up Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on Tuesday. The city is giving out cash gifts for senior citizens turning 70, 80 and 90 years old this year in recognition of their contribution to the country and the local government of San Juan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups seek P10,000 subsidy for PH's poorest Multisectoral groups picket along Agham Road in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for expanded social protection from the government amid rising prices, job informality and poverty. The group appealed for a one-time ten thousand peso subsidy for each of the 12 million poorest households, subsidized rice at P20 per kilo, wage hikes, fuel subsidies, continued free transport rides, and a moratorium on bill increases. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bargain hunting in Divisoria for Christmas decor People flock to the Divisoria market to shop for various Christmas decorations and party needs on Tuesday. After two years of COVID-19 quarantine measures, people are anticipating a more lively holiday season this year after restrictions and the mask mandate have been lifted. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News