Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 11:39 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022 5

5 killed in LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said on November 20, 2022. Jason Connolly, AFP

Marcos meets with US V.P. Harris in Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. meets with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Malacañang Palace on Monday. Harris is currently in the country for a 3-day meeting after attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last week. Haiyun Jiang, AFP/pool

Progressive groups protest against US VP Harris visit

Protesters hold a rally against the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris near Malacanang Palace in Manila, Monday. Harris, who is currently in the country for a 3-day visit, is expected to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concerns on security in the Asia Pacific Region. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Manila Zoo reopens to public

A man takes a selfie as the newly renovated Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Monday, after undergoing final renovations and adding new facilities last June. The 62-year-old Manila Zoo underwent renovations after being shut down in 2019 for dumping untreated sewage directly to Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia quake kills over 50 people

Rescuers help a victim of the earthquake that hit Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday. The 5.6 magnitude temblor killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds of others while rescuers try to reach survivors still trapped under the rubble. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Read More:  LGBTQ   club   shooting   Club Q   Colorado Springs   Colorado   Ferdinand Marcos   Jr.   US Vice President   Kamala Harris   Malacañang   protest   Manila Zoo   reopen   renovation   Indonesia   Cianjur   earthquake  