THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 21, 2022

5 killed in LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said on November 20, 2022. Jason Connolly, AFP

Marcos meets with US V.P. Harris in Manila President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. meets with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Malacañang Palace on Monday. Harris is currently in the country for a 3-day meeting after attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok last week. Haiyun Jiang, AFP/pool

Progressive groups protest against US VP Harris visit Protesters hold a rally against the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris near Malacanang Palace in Manila, Monday. Harris, who is currently in the country for a 3-day visit, is expected to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concerns on security in the Asia Pacific Region. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Manila Zoo reopens to public A man takes a selfie as the newly renovated Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Monday, after undergoing final renovations and adding new facilities last June. The 62-year-old Manila Zoo underwent renovations after being shut down in 2019 for dumping untreated sewage directly to Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News