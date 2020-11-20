THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 20, 2020

COVID-19 in New York is spreading again Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rise in Brooklyn, New York, United States on Thursday. The US death toll from the virus rose to its highest in six months, averaging 1,162, with the total death toll now at 241,704. Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Elsewhere in the world Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras Thursday. Iota swept through several Central American countries, as the region undergoes its own storm season. Jorge Cabrera, Reuters

From too much water to no water A man joins a line of water containers waiting for water rationing from a Maynilad delivery truck on Friday in Binondo, Manila. Maynilad customers in 11 areas in Metro Manila will experience water shortage after the water concessionaire said it needs to clean its basins from the heavy volume of sludge brought by Typhoon Ulysses to its treatment plants. ABS-CBN News

Water on a troubled bridge A man fetches water on Friday from the spillway in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal that was damaged during the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses. The typhoon swept through Luzon, dumping massive rain along its path that flooded several provinces, including Rizal and the National Capital Region. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Not just for tourism A swan boat from Baguio City, used traditionally for tourism in the summer capital, ferries children near the Cagayan River in Anquiray in Amulung, Cagayan on Friday, more than a week after floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated parts of the province. The four swan boats are currently seen as recreation to aid children's trauma from the flooding. It initially aimed to aid in relief efforts and transportation in flood-stricken communities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Taking a break from the cleanup A backhoe operator looks at a gazebo in the distance as he takes a break from clearing mud and debris by the Marikina River on Friday. The river’s water level swelled up to 22 meters during the height of Typhoon Ulysses, higher than its water level during Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News