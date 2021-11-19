THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 19, 2021

Biden signs law to protect America's first responders US President Joe Biden signs a bill to protect America's frontliners during the signing ceremony of Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021, among other bills, at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The new law will improve benefits for those harmed in the line of duty and their families. Mandel Ngan, AFP

Travel to provinces increase as quarantine eases Domestic travelers fall in line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to board their flights Friday. Domestic travel has increased as most provinces ease their COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

Groups calls for tax justice in mining industry Members of multi-sectoral groups hold a protest calling for accountability of supposed labor and tax abuses by corporations in the mining sector, which count top Filipino billionaires as owners, in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters say the social costs of these abuses “fall on the shoulders of mining-affected communities,” gravely obstructing their access to essential public services while resources are monopolized. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MMDA mulls return of number coding scheme as traffic back to pre-pandemic levels Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel tend to plants along EDSA by the P. Tuazon Intersection in Quezon City on Friday as rush hour traffic begins to build up. MMDA Chairperson Benjamin Abalos on Friday said he will write a recommendation to Metro Manila mayors on reinstating the number coding scheme next week as traffic volume is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years rises over Japan's Gifu Castle The moon, bathed in red due to the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years, is seen over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan on Friday. The celestial show was visible to all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia. Kyodo via Reuters