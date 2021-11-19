Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 19, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 20 2021 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories on photos. Biden signs law to protect America's first responders US President Joe Biden signs a bill to protect America's frontliners during the signing ceremony of Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021, among other bills, at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The new law will improve benefits for those harmed in the line of duty and their families. Mandel Ngan, AFP Travel to provinces increase as quarantine eases Domestic travelers fall in line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to board their flights Friday. Domestic travel has increased as most provinces ease their COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News Groups calls for tax justice in mining industry Members of multi-sectoral groups hold a protest calling for accountability of supposed labor and tax abuses by corporations in the mining sector, which count top Filipino billionaires as owners, in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters say the social costs of these abuses “fall on the shoulders of mining-affected communities,” gravely obstructing their access to essential public services while resources are monopolized. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News MMDA mulls return of number coding scheme as traffic back to pre-pandemic levels Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel tend to plants along EDSA by the P. Tuazon Intersection in Quezon City on Friday as rush hour traffic begins to build up. MMDA Chairperson Benjamin Abalos on Friday said he will write a recommendation to Metro Manila mayors on reinstating the number coding scheme next week as traffic volume is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years rises over Japan's Gifu Castle The moon, bathed in red due to the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years, is seen over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan on Friday. The celestial show was visible to all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia. Kyodo via Reuters Enjoying public spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease People visit the SM by the Bay at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City on Friday. Metro Manila mayors have deferred the decision on the mobility of children aged 12 below to the pandemic task force which comes after reports of a 2-year-old contracting COVID-19 after visiting a mall amid looser lockdown restrictions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: United States law frontliners first responders 911 travel airport passengers provinces mining mining companies protest BIR Bureau of Internal Revenue tax justice MMDA traffic EDSA number coding lunar eclipse partial lunar eclipse Japan Gifu Gifu Castle mall Mall of ASia SM by the Bay crowd people face mask minors chiildren /entertainment/11/20/21/japans-hit-one-piece-anime-marks-1000th-episode/video/business/11/20/21/psei-closes-lower-for-3rd-straight-day-but-analysts-upbeat/video/business/11/20/21/philippines-to-reopen-borders-to-foreign-tourists/video/news/11/20/21/beijing-accuses-ph-of-trespassing-chinese-waters/video/news/11/20/21/will-us-seek-quiboloy-extradition