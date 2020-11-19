THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 19, 2020

A week after Typhoon Ulysses Residents wade through thick mud in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal on November 18, a week after Typhoon Ulysses struck. Typhoon Ulysses dumped 356mm amount of rainfall, as recorded from the PAGASA Tanay station, which brought massive flooding in Kasiglahan Village that stranded thousands of residents last November 12. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Japan on ‘maximum alert’ due to COVID-19 Commuters wearing face masks walk at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday. Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging record number of daily coronavirus infections at 2,201 cases on Wednesday, the prime minister said, though no immediate restrictions are planned Behrouz Mehri, AFP

Hurricane Iota causes massive flooding in Nicaragua Aerial view of an area around San Pedro Sula, 240 km north of Tegucigalpa, flooded by the overflowing of the Chamelecon river after the passage of Hurricane Iota, in this photo taken on Wednesday. Storm Iota, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane Monday, killed at least 30 people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America. Orlando Sierra, AFP

After the big flood in Marikina Children rest on the giant shoe sculpture under the Marikina bridge on Thursday. Classes remain suspended in Marikina due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses with at least 50,000 families displaced after the storm inundated the city last November 12, 2020. ABS-CBN News

A different use for a boat Residents of Provident Village in Marikina City use a boat as a makeshift laundry basin to wash their belongings on Thursday, a week after Typhoon Ulysses brought torrential rain to parts of Luzon, inundating suburbs and displacing thousands of people. Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an ABS-CBN News Channel interview Tuesday that more than 50,000 families have left their home, with many areas of the city then still under knee-deep floods or mud. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News