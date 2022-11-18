Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 18, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2022 01:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. In Kyiv, no safe space for children This photograph taken on Thursday shows a piece by British street artist Banksy on an anti-tank construction covered with snow at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital has been under siege since the start of the war with Russia on February 24, 2022. Sergei Supinsky, AFP OFW summit features local business opportunities Overseas Filipino Workers and their families troop to the 11th OFW and Family Summit 2022 in Las Piñas City on Friday. The event featured orientations for migrant workers on how to start a local business, as well as how to protect their rights and welfare. The annual event was paused for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News Sugary surprise from Vice President Duterte Vice President Sara Duterte (right) offers sweets to her audience after reading a story to selected children of Capas, Gerona, Concepcion and San Jose in the province of Tarlac during her visit to "Belenismo sa Tarlac" on Friday at Camp O' Donnell in Capas. Duterte attended the Department of Education Tarlac’s 120th Founding Anniversary where she distributed food packages to residents together with the Tarlac Heritage Foundation and Philippine Army. ABS-CBN News Araneta City launches Christmas on Display People watch the launch of the iconic Christmas on Display at the Araneta City in Cubao on Friday. The life-sized moving mannequins, which narrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, will run daily until January 8, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Okada Manila welcomes holiday season with 'A Night of a Thousand Lights' Dancers perform during the launch of Okada Manila’s “A Night of a Thousand Lights” as it ushers in the holiday season on Friday. Aside from its grand Christmas tree, the hotel also has a Christmas village and a daily lights show that will run until January 1, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Ukraine Russia Kyiv war children OFW workers OFW jobs business Duterte Tarlac Belenismo Capas schoolchildren candy Christmas on DIsplay Araneta City Belen Christmas Christmas Belen Christmas Okada Manila Christmas Village Christmas tree Giant Christmas tree A Night of a Thousand Lights /life/11/19/22/look-netflix-brings-slumberland-to-manila-mall/video/business/11/19/22/ph-market-ends-week-on-positive-note/video/news/11/19/22/floods-hit-central-southern-philippine-areas/video/news/11/19/22/bantag-dug-for-war-treasure-in-bucor-site-remulla/video/news/11/19/22/china-seeks-new-chapter-of-friendship-with-philippines