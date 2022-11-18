THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 18, 2022

In Kyiv, no safe space for children This photograph taken on Thursday shows a piece by British street artist Banksy on an anti-tank construction covered with snow at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital has been under siege since the start of the war with Russia on February 24, 2022. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

OFW summit features local business opportunities Overseas Filipino Workers and their families troop to the 11th OFW and Family Summit 2022 in Las Piñas City on Friday. The event featured orientations for migrant workers on how to start a local business, as well as how to protect their rights and welfare. The annual event was paused for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Sugary surprise from Vice President Duterte Vice President Sara Duterte (right) offers sweets to her audience after reading a story to selected children of Capas, Gerona, Concepcion and San Jose in the province of Tarlac during her visit to "Belenismo sa Tarlac" on Friday at Camp O' Donnell in Capas. Duterte attended the Department of Education Tarlac’s 120th Founding Anniversary where she distributed food packages to residents together with the Tarlac Heritage Foundation and Philippine Army. ABS-CBN News

Araneta City launches Christmas on Display People watch the launch of the iconic Christmas on Display at the Araneta City in Cubao on Friday. The life-sized moving mannequins, which narrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, will run daily until January 8, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News