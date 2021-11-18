THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 18, 2021

1 dead, 3 missing after massive flooding hits British Columbia, Canada Flooded houses and farms are seen from the top of Sumas Mountain after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Authorities have confirmed one death and three missing after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated, displacing thousands of people in the region. Jesse Winter, Reuters

Bongbong Marcos faces disqualification 5 years after father's secret burial Martial law victims and activist groups led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the gates of the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City to mark the 5th year of the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday. The group called for the disqualification of Bongbong Marcos in the 2022 presidential election and urged the people to boycott his tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bakuna Bus brings COVID-19 vaccines to students Students of University of the East receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Thursday. The Commission on Higher Education recently released guidelines on the implementation of face-to-face classes on Higher Education Institutions, which will be implemented in areas under Alert Level 2 starting December. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Artists prepare for CCP’s Christmas special as theaters reopen Dancers from the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Professional Dance Support Program (PDSP) rehearse at the CCP Main Theater on Thursday. CCP will hold its Christmas program entitled “Tuloy ang Pasko” live on December 12 as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening of venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters. ABS-CBN News

PH Senate disinfects session halls and hearing rooms Clad in personal protective equipment, a PHILCARE Manpower Services personnel disinfects the entire session hall and committee hearing rooms of the Senate on Thursday, as precaution against COVID-19. The Senate suspended its marathon hearing on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday after Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, who attended a session last Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Senate officials and employees who attended that session were advised to go on forced home quarantine and get tested for the virus after five days. Photo credit: Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB handout

Bridge still down in Batangas barangay months after Typhoon Jolina Residents of Barangay Calayo in Nasugbu, Batangas board a bamboo raft to reach their homes on Thursday. Two months on, the bridge to the town has yet to be replaced after it was destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Jolina. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

SG looks into feasibility of airport hydrogen hub A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on Thursday. Reports say Singapore is scheduled to begin a study in 2022 on the feasibility of hydrogen power and the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-powered aircraft operations in Changi Airport as part of the country’s efforts to develop sustainable aviation amid increased awareness on the environmental impact of air travel. Roslan Rahman, AFP