THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 18, 2020

Crossing the bridge in San Rafael Residents of Sitio Sto. Nino in Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal cross the repaired hanging bridge going to adjacent Barangay Wawa on Wednesday. The original hanging bridge was damaged when Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in the area. ABS-CBN News

Hurricane Iota kills 9 in Nicaragua People stand outside their damaged houses waiting for help after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua on Tuesday. Storm Iota has killed at least nine people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America, authorities said Tuesday, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated parts of the region. AFP

Christmas preparation in Manila Workers from the city of Manila install lanterns along main thoroughfares in preparation for the Yuletide season. Preparations for a toned-down Christmas celebration are underway with 37 days left before Christmas day. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Clean up in Rodriguez continues Cleanup operations continue in Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday, a few days after Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different parts of Luzon. President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night placed Luzon island, home to about half of the country's 108 million people, under a state of calamity allowing local officials to tap into emergency funds for faster rehabilitation efforts and to also impose a price freeze on basic goods. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

DOH provides vitamins, medicine to Ulysses survivors Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice from Department of Health (DOH) representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on Wednesday, about a week after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area. The DOH had earlier warned the public of possible leptospirosis infection for those who waded in flood waters during and after the typhoon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News