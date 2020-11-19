MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Students brave mud to bring aid to Ulysses survivors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Wearing flip-flops and hand-carrying bags of bread and water for typhoon victims, 8 students from different schools brave the thick mud that cover Kasiglahan Village in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez town, Rizal, on Friday. A week after Typhoon Ulysses hit parts of Luzon, the students are hoping to reach the farthest area of the severely damaged community.

Mostly coming from neighboring villages, they raised funds to do volunteer work without having support from any other group, unmindful of the possible challenges. When asked why they simply replied, “E kapitbahay namin tong mga to e, tutulong talaga kami.”

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News