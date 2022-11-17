THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 17, 2022

More funds for public health sought Health workers from various hospitals demand a higher public health budget during a protest at the Senate in Pasay City on Thursday. The group urged senators to to increase the budget for public hospitals and fund their COVID-19 benefits for the year 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lightscape brings sparkle to Brooklyn Botanic Garden People walk around the holiday decoration exhibits during the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's “Lightscape” exhibition in New York City on Wednesday. The illuminated immersive trail features more than a million lights with installations by Brooklyn artists, a Winter Cathedral, and a Fire Garden. Angela Weiss, AFP

Protests in Manila mark National Students Day Students from various schools mark National Students Day with a protest along Recto Avenue in Manila on Thursday. The group is protesting against what they call an education crisis and are pushing for “100% safe, accessible, and quality education” policy agenda instead of the revival of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lighting up for the holidays McDonald's lights up their Christmas decorations-covered UN Del Pilar, Manila branch, one of eight branches slated by the fast food chain to light up for the holiday season, on Thursday. The lights show and decorations, along with their holiday food offerings, is the fast food chain's way of ushering in the holiday season. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News