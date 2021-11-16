THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 16, 2021

Liverpool hospital blast declared a terrorist incident Police forensics officers work outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday, the scene of yesterday's taxi explosion. Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver. Paul Ellis, AFP

Austria sets tougher rules for unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge An Austrian police officer checks a driver's digital vaccination certificate on a smartphone during a traffic control in Graz, Austria, on Monday, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Austria became the first EU country on November 15 to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and began inoculating children as young as five as the virus strengthens its grip on the continent. Erwin Scheriau, APA/ AFP

PH-Japan hold humanitarian assistance and disaster response training Members of the 51st Engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army Rescue team recover a victim during a mock earthquake scenario at the Mandirigtas Training area in Western Bicutan, Taguig City on Tuesday. The exercise was part of the 1st Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Training between Japan and the Philippines. ABS-CBN News

Bong Go visits Malabon for inauguration of Malasakit Center Presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go greets residents and employees of the San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon City during a visit on Tuesday. Go, together with TV personality Wille Revillame, graced the inauguration of the 149th Malasakit Center at the said medical facility. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Making shirts for DOLE's TUPAD job generation program beneficiaries An employee of a silkscreen shop hangs newly printed shirts that will be given to beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment’s job creation program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), at a workshop in Manila on Tuesday. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua in a statement said employment prospects in the country "remain promising" due to the shift to granular lockdowns, even as the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 4.25 million jobless Filipinos in September. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News