THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 17, 2020

Bridge of debris A man in coronavirus protection gear passes over a bridge covered in meters-high debris swept away by flood waters from Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina, on Monday. Typhoon Ulysses (International Name: Vamco) left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed last week to help people flee the rising waters. Aaron Favila, AP Photo

Floodwater subsides in Cagayan Flood water subsides in parts of Cagayan in this aerial photo taken on Tuesday, days after rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated large parts of the province and neighboring Isabela. Residents of Cagayan are mulling charges against the operators of Magat Dam for unprecedented flooding that killed dozens and damaged farmlands and properties in the province. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students call for strike vs government 'negligence' Students stage a protest rally in front of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for an academic strike against the alleged negligence of the current administration in disaster response and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The protesters urged other students to withhold submission of school requirements until the national government provides much needed attention to those affected by the recent disasters that hit the country. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Calumpit still dealing with effects of Ulysses Residents of Bgry. Sapang Bayan in Calumpit, Bulacan do their laundry on Tuesday as a man rides a boat over flood water brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Several areas in Calumpit remain inundated a few days after Ulysses brought torrential rains to various parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, flooding low lying suburbs and displacing thousands of residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Floodwater yet to subside in parts of Bulacan Residents use boats to get around their villages in Calumpit, Bulacan on Tuesday as flood waters have yet to subside days after Typhoon Ulysses battered various parts of Luzon. The typhoon killed at least 73, affected over 3 million individuals, and caused billions of pesos worth of damage in infrastructure and agriculture. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Air Force brings relief goods to Cagayan Members of the Philippine Air Force deliver relief goods to residents in Barangay Bisagu in Aparri town, Cagayan, affected by the flooding in the province by Typhoon Ulysses on Tuesday. The region saw its worst flooding in decades due to Typhoon Ulysses and affected more than 151,600 families and left at least 24 dead. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News