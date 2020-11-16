THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 16, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Good Samaritans distribute relief goods in Cagayan Residents in Barangay Linao East, Tuguegarao, Cagayan receive relief goods from Good Samaritans on Sunday as floodwater subsided in the area. Floods have subsided in most parts of the province. A number of barangays remain flooded and without electricity due to the rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Relief for Linao East residents Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on Monday as the floods in the remaining parts of the barangay and adjacent areas, brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12, continue to subside. At least 22 were reported killed and tens of thousands affected in Region 2 according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Resilience' in orbit People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket "Resilience", topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. on Sunday. The mission includes Michael S. Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor J. Glover from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Sochi Noguchi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Joe Skipper, Reuters

Left to dry A child sits on a steel pipe surrounded by clothes left to dry in Marikina City in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses, on Monday. Ulysses (International name: Vamco) affected more than 2 million people in the Philippines and left billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture as it swept Luzon, flooding large parts of the country's main island. Lisa Marie David, Reuters