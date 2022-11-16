Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 16, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2022 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Fresh missile strikes in Ukraine Civilians hide in an underpass in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on Tuesday. The Ukrainian presidency said Tuesday that the situation across the country was "critical" after a fresh wave of Russian missiles battered energy facilities, forcing emergency shutdowns and plunging parts of the capital into darkness. Sergei Supinsky, AFP Warning against global warming Civil society organizations march at the Quezon City Elliptical Circle as part of the "Asian Day of Action for Climate and Economic Justice" on Wednesday, as world leaders convene at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-27th Conference of Parties (COP27) and the G20 summit. The groups called for urgent and responsive climate and economic action to help climate vulnerable communities cope with impacts of climate change. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Mega Moon rocket launched Spectators cheer as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data. Jim Watson, AFP Labor advocates urge government to address living wage Members of labor rights group Kilusang Mayo Uno picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group urged the government to address trade union repression, investigate related cases, and heed workers' demands on salary increase, and called on legislators to pass laws upholding workers' rights and welfare. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Lining up at Kadiwa Residents line up for low-cost rice, sugar and other produce during the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” launch with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The Kadiwa project, which aims to provide market to farmers and fishermen as well affordable products to consumers, was launched in different sites in Metro Manila, Tacloban City, Davao De Oro and Koronadal City, South Cotabato. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News