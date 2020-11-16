IN PHOTOS: Kasiglahan residents grapple with TY Ulysses impacts; climate emergency declaration pushed

A man carries his belongings as he wades through a flooded street, following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
A man rests along a street covered with thick mud and debris after heavy flooding during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
A man assists an elderly woman as residents save their belongings from their homes following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
A woman walks on debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents walk on debris left by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents wade through a flooded street with thick mud and debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents walk along a street covered with thick mud and debris left by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents wade through a flooded street with thick mud and debris to retrieve their belongings following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
A woman with her pet cat wades through a flooded street with thick mud and debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents walk on thick mud as they retrieve their belongings after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace
Residents queue as they wait to receive relief goods following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace