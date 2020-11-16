MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Kasiglahan residents grapple with TY Ulysses impacts; climate emergency declaration pushed

Greenpeace/ Handout

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal continue to appeal for aid following the devastation caused by Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco). Ulysses left thousands of individuals calling for food, water, and shelter assistance as parts of the village remain submerged and coated with thick mud and debris.

Environmental group Greenpeace calls for the mobilization of society, led by the government, to respond urgently to the current climate crisis at a scale and speed that would protect Filipinos from worsening climate impacts.

A man carries his belongings as he wades through a flooded street, following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace A man rests along a street covered with thick mud and debris after heavy flooding during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace A man assists an elderly woman as residents save their belongings from their homes following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace A woman walks on debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents walk on debris left by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents wade through a flooded street with thick mud and debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents walk along a street covered with thick mud and debris left by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents wade through a flooded street with thick mud and debris to retrieve their belongings following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace A woman with her pet cat wades through a flooded street with thick mud and debris following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents walk on thick mud as they retrieve their belongings after the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace Residents queue as they wait to receive relief goods following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace