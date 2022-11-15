THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

When G20 leaders meet US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The Group of Twenty (G20), which represents the world’s largest economies, is set discuss post pandemic scenarios and economic recovery amid rising inflation globally. Kevin Lamarque, AFP/Pool

Celebrations in Kherson after retaking People wave Ukrainian flags atop a car during a patriotic rally after President Zelensky's visit to the recaptured city of Kherson, Ukraine on Monday. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, captured in the early stages of the conflict, on November 11 after Russian troops had withdrawn from the city. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Golden Canary diamond expected to fetch at least $15 million in auction A representative from Sotheby's Hong Kong holds up the Golden Canary diamond in Hong Kong on Tuesday The Golden Canary diamond (303.10 Carats) is expected to fetch at least US$ 15 Million at Sotheby's New York this December. Peter Parks, AFP

Manila lights up for Christmas People visit the Kartilya ng Katipunan shrine as the local government of Manila launches its Christmas decorations around the city on Tuesday. Several LGUs and malls have started opening Christmas attractions as the holidays near. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News