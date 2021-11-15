MULTIMEDIA

Teaching health protocols to Longos Elementary School learners

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippines started its pilot implementation of face-to-face classes on Monday, nearly 2 years after schools were closed as lockdowns and travel restrictions were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Education identified 100 schools in the country for the dry run, which are located in what the Department of Health considers as “low risk” areas for the coronavirus disease.

Schools were mandated to establish mechanisms and adopt practices in observance of the minimum health protocols to ensure that the health and safety of the young learners are not compromised.

Class sizes were reduced to about 50 percent to ensure physical distancing, particularly among children accustomed to playing with their peers inside the class. Reminders not to share personal things are conspicuously posted to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. Handwashing, temperature check and contact tracing are a must as students enter the school premises.

Here are select scenes at the Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan when it welcomed its learners on Monday.

School officials guide students during the scanning of their IDs as part of the school’s contact tracing process upon entering the school premises. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Students are taught proper handwashing techniques before entering their classrooms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Facemasks and face shields must be worn by learners as they attend the flag ceremony at Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A parent waits to claim learning packs for the students. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Teachers guide the students to their respective classrooms after the flag ceremony at Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A teacher stands behind a plastic barrier during a class recitation at Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Pupils recite a prayer before they officially begin their class. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A police officer monitors to ensure observance of physical distancing inside the classroom. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Children take their snacks on their respective desks with plastic separators. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A student yawns on the first day of their in-person classes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A student adjusts his face mask while attending class at Longos Elementary School in Barangay Pangapisan in Alaminos City, Pangasinan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Students emerge from a designated exit door during class dismissal. They are strongly discouraged from lingering inside the campus to ensure safety. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News