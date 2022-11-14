THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

At least 6 killed, dozens injured in Istanbul blast The crime scene investigation team works as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday. According to governor Ali Yerlikaya, 6 people were killed and at least 53 people wounded in an explosion that occurred at roughly 4.20 p.m. local time. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

DOTr targets completion of LRT-1 Cavite extension by 2024 Workers lay railway sleepers at the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project site in Paranaque on Monday. Officials from the Department of Transportation, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) inspected the ongoing work at the LRT-1 extension project, which is targeted to be completed by 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates call for reparation for climate debt Climate activists call on governments of rich countries to deliver solutions to the climate and economic crisis during a press conference in Quezon City, coinciding with the Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt and G20 meetings in Asia, on Monday. The civil society groups demanded the delivery of adequate and accessible climate finance, the establishment of a loss and damage fund, as well as reparations for the climate debt owed by rich countries to poor and vulnerable countries. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Biden, Xi meet at G20 Summit US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Monday. The two largest economies in the world are meeting with the rest of the Group of 20, composed of most of the world's largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations. Saul Loeb, AFP