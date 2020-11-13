MULTIMEDIA

‘Para na kaming kalabaw’: San Mateo residents refuse to be stuck in mud, misery

Photos and text by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Africa Molina sheds tears, as she takes a break from cleaning their home in Barangay Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal on Friday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taking a break from shoveling mud inside her family’s compound, 62-year old Africa Molina puts a few spoonfuls of pansit on a paper plate, one of the few things left unsoiled by mud in North Libis in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo town, Rizal on Friday.

“Salamat Lord, sa nagbigay,” she says before eating. Something to be thankful for before going back to work, clearing away mud and debris inside their compound where 6 families live.

Late Wednesday night throughout the early hours of Thursday, Typhoon Ulysses battered parts of Luzon, including the capital region and surrounding areas with torrential rain bringing floods that submerged tens of thousands of homes in low-lying residential areas. The incessant downpour brought memories of Tropical Storm Ondoy, which inundated Metro Manila and left more than 400 dead in 2009.

For the residents of North Libis they evacuated immediately once it became clear that the rains were stronger than usual. They left their homes and their belongings.

“It's a wakeup call,” Judy, Molina’s daughter, says of the recent typhoon. She says she chooses to see it as a reminder from God to cherish the things that really matter like family. “ ‘Lahat ng pinapahalagahan niyo kaya Kong bawiin’.”

Teresita Espina says she was surprised at how fast the flood waters rose. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Even if this is not the first time the residents experienced flooding like this, it still comes a surprise for 61-year old Teresita Espina.

“Hindi namin akalain na tataas ng ganun kataas at ng ganun kabilis,” she says, as she moves across her kitchen while being assisted by her daughter. All the while digging through the thick mud inside her home, looking for something, anything that can be washed and put to use.

She adds after picking up a metal soup bowl from the muck, “Nu’ng inabot na, sa bubong na kami nagpalipas ng araw, simula ng madaling araw.”

Her husband and daughter remain silent as they help cleaning, seemingly daunted by the amount of work needed to be done.

Even after what happened, Espina says they are thankful not just for the people who helped, but for surviving.

Vivian Nacinopa still finds time to flash a smile even after what happened. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A few houses away, 42-year old Vivian Nacinopa is still able to smile as she peeks from her home’s doorway caked with mud.

With Tropical Storm Siony and Typhoons Rolly and Quinta hardly affecting them, she had no reason to believe that Ulysses would be any different. She even had her hair colored, she said.

But when it became clear that Ulysses was not like the previous typhoons, she and her family went to the evacuation center, taking care to move their belongings to the second floor of their home before heading out.

“Inakyat namin lahat ng gamit namin sa taas na kwarto, bago kami nagpunta sa evacuation site,” Nacinopa says.

Unfortunately, it did not do them any good as flood waters were much higher than expected. “Pagbalik namin, ’yan na inabot pa rin pala,” she sighs. “Wash out lahat.”

As she talks, she pushes out the mud from her home using her feet clad in rain boots. She says they have to clean their home quickly before the mud dries and make it more difficult to remove.

“Hay, naku, masasalanta ka ngayon, makakabangon ka ng kumpleto ng 2 years, tapos baka ’pag bumagyo na naman mawawash out pa rin”, she says as she wipes her forehead, her recently colored hair now brown with mud.

Nacinopa tries to save her belongings by putting them in the second floor of their home to no avail. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
51-year old Roberto Retiro says Typhoon Ulysses destroyed his sibling's home. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
71-year old Teddy Queding says of their predicament, "Eto, para na kaming kalabaw." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Residents of Bgy., Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal return to their homes to clear mud and debris after massive floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated several parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News