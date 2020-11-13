THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 13, 2020

VP Leni visits typhoon victims Vice President Leni Robredo visits families evacuated to Kasiglahan Village Elementary School on Thursday following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. Thousands of families and individuals affected by the typhoon, which caused massive flooding in several parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, had to evacuate their flooded homes. Handout, OVP

The tough task lies ahead Residents retrieve their belongings from muddy houses in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal after the flood subsided in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses on Friday. Ulysses swept through Luzon and brought heavy rains in Metro Manila that inundated dozens of villages. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

LOOK: Umbrella-like cloud crowns Mayon Volcano Mayon Volcano is pictured on Thursday covered by an umbrella-like cloud from Puro, Legazpi City in Albay. The cloud formation, also known as a lenticular cloud, happens when air moves over mountains and cools resulting to condensation. Chito L. Aguilar, ABS-CBN News

Rebuilding from Ulysses A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses, in Marikina on Friday. Severe flooding brought by Typhoon Ulyysses caked houses in thick mud and debris in several parts of Metro Manila, killing 14. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Coming back home Residents of Barangay Banaba in San Mateo, Rizal return to their homes on Friday to clear mud and debris a day after massive floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundated several parts of Luzon. The typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning according to state weather bureau PAGASA but not before causing some of the worst flooding seen in Luzon and Metro Manila in years. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Shedding tears in the aftermath of Ulysses Africa Molina sheds tears as she takes a break from cleaning their home in Barangay Banaba in San Mateo town, Rizal on Friday. Typhoon Ulysses brought massive flooding to parts of Luzon submerging several villages and causing P4.2 billion in infrastructure damage according to authorities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Washing away dirt left by Ulysses A volunteer firefighter uses a water cannon on Friday to wash away mud left by a massive flood brought by Typhoon Ulysses in Brgy. Banaba, San Mateo town, Rizal. Ulysses battered the capital region Thursday with powerful winds and heavy rains that left parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas submerged. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Relief goods, face masks distributed in Rizal Victims of Ulysses gather as face masks and relief goods are distributed at an evacuation center in Rodriguez town, Rizal on Friday. The Department of Health called for safety monitoring at evacuation centers to curb the spread of COVID-19 as thousands were displaced by Ulysses. Lisa Marie David, Reuters