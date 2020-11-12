THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Residents evacuate as floodwater rise in Tumana Residents navigate through waist-deep flood as water level continues to rise in Bulelak Street, Barangay Tumana, Marikina. Torrential rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in different areas in Metro Manila since Wednesday night as it moves west across central Luzon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Landslide in typhoon-battered Catanduanes Residents attempt to cross a landslide affected portion of the highway in Barangay Marinawa, bordering Bato and Virac, Catanduanes a day after Typhoon Ulysses hit the province on Thursday. Catanduanes had to address anew impacts of Typhon Ulysses days after Super Typoon Rolly damaged almost 90 percent of its infrastructure and agriculture. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Barge damages Navotas bridge after storm surge Bikers pass thru R-10 bridge that was partly damaged after a barge hit its side at the height of typhoon Ulysses’ fury in Manila Thursday. Weather bureau PAGASA warned the public of storm surges in Metro Manila as Typhoon Ulysses moves westward with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Massive flooding in San Mateo, Rizal Rescuers assist residents as flood waters reach rooftops in Felicidad Village in Barangay Banaba, San Mateo, Rizal as Typhoon Ulysses batters Luzon Thursday. PAGASA issued heavy rainfall warning in Metro Manila, CALABARZON and Central Luzon, which will be experienced until Thursday afternoon as Typhoon Ulysses moves northwestward. Larry M. Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Unmoored A cargo vessel runs aground along the seaside of the Mall of Asia in Pasay City Thursday. Several vessels moored at Manila Bay were pushed by storm surges caused by Typhoon Ulysses's destructive winds. ABS-CBN News

Rescue mission in Marikina Rescuers pull a rubber boat carrying residents through a flooded street in Marikina City after Typhoon Ulysses (International name Vamco) passed the National Capital Region on Thursday. Thousands of residents were caught off guard after torrential rains caused massive flooding in different parts of Metro Manila. Ted Aljibe, AFP

Marikina residents swim to safety as Ulysses causes flooding A resident uses a plastic container as floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vamco) swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, and rescuers were deployed early Thursday. Aaron Favila, AP

Bringing kids to safety Children are taken to safer grounds by community rescue volunteers in Barangka, Marikina City after typhoon Ulysses swept through Luzon on Thursday. Ulysses brought torrential rains and 195kph winds overnight in the capital after lashing southern Luzon Wednesday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

The providential village Rescuers take a young resident of Provident Village in Marikina City to safety on November 13, 2020 after the village was inundated at the height of typhoon Ulysses' fury. Ulysses brought heavy rains and lashing winds overnight, reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by typhoon Ondoy in 2009 that also flooded the village. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flood subsides in Kasiglahan Village, Rodriguez, Rizal Residents wade through flood waters thick with debris in SIKKAD-K3 Village, in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez town, Rizal as rain brought by typhoon Ulysses subsides on Thursday afternoon. Ulysses dumped 356 mm amount of rainfall as recorded from the PAGASA Tanay Station from November 11 to November which caused massive flooding in Marikina, San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News