THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021

Duterte attends APEC meetings online President Duterte is shown on-screen with his fellow leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members during the virtual dialogue at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippines, which belongs to Group 4 along with fellow APEC leaders from Russia, Korea, and Peru, discussed the impact of COVID-19 to vulnerable communities. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

Trees cut down for Arroceros Forest Park 'beautification project' Environmentalist groups and technical experts led by the Save Arroceros Movement assess the ongoing Arroceros Forest Park rehabilitation on Friday, even as they raised concerns over the beautification project of the so-called “last lung of Manila.” The groups discovered some old trees being cut down and benches designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva being destroyed. The last forest land contains around 3,000 rare and endangered tree species and also sustains 32 different types of resident and migratory bird species. ABS-CBN News

Carnival season opens in Cologne, Germany with COVID-19 restrictions Revellers celebrate the start of the Carnival season in Cologne, western Germany, on Thursday. Due to the tense COVID-19 situation, the city of Cologne has introduced the 2G rule at the Altstadt carnival hotspots which means only proven vaccinated and recovered people can celebrate at carnival events and parties in pubs and in the restricted zones in the old town. Ina Fassbender, AFP

Skateboarder plays as COVID-19 cases continue to decline A person practices skateboard tricks along the C5 service road in Taguig City on Friday as the country’s new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Health authorities Friday logged less than 3,000 fresh cases of the virus for the 11th straight day while active cases sat below 30,000 for the 3rd straight day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News