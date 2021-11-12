Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 12 2021 11:53 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 12, 2021 5

Duterte attends APEC meetings online

President Duterte is shown on-screen with his fellow leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) members during the virtual dialogue at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday. The Philippines, which belongs to Group 4 along with fellow APEC leaders from Russia, Korea, and Peru, discussed the impact of COVID-19 to vulnerable communities. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

Trees cut down for Arroceros Forest Park 'beautification project'

Environmentalist groups and technical experts led by the Save Arroceros Movement assess the ongoing Arroceros Forest Park rehabilitation on Friday, even as they raised concerns over the beautification project of the so-called “last lung of Manila.” The groups discovered some old trees being cut down and benches designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva being destroyed. The last forest land contains around 3,000 rare and endangered tree species and also sustains 32 different types of resident and migratory bird species. ABS-CBN News

Carnival season opens in Cologne, Germany with COVID-19 restrictions

Revellers celebrate the start of the Carnival season in Cologne, western Germany, on Thursday. Due to the tense COVID-19 situation, the city of Cologne has introduced the 2G rule at the Altstadt carnival hotspots which means only proven vaccinated and recovered people can celebrate at carnival events and parties in pubs and in the restricted zones in the old town. Ina Fassbender, AFP

Skateboarder plays as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

A person practices skateboard tricks along the C5 service road in Taguig City on Friday as the country’s new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Health authorities Friday logged less than 3,000 fresh cases of the virus for the 11th straight day while active cases sat below 30,000 for the 3rd straight day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Venice Grand Canal Mall welcomes holidays unveils giant floating Christmas tree

Mall-goers take pictures of the fireworks during the ceremonial lighting of the giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s Christmas display centerpiece. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  APEC   Duterte   summit   Malacanang   Manila   Arroceros Forest Park   environment   trees   Carnival season   Cologne   Germany   Carnival   Christmas   Christmas tree   floating Christmas tree   Megaworld   Christmas display   Venice Grand Canal Mall   fireworks   holiday season  