THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 11, 2022

Marcos attends ASEAN Summits Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (from left to right), Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Laos' Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Malaysia's lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun wave on stage during the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Friday. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Advocates call for Climate Justice at COP27 Activists protest, demanding climate justice and human rights during the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Thursday. The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which runs from Nov. 6 to 18, is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 40,000 estimated attendees, including heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders are set to attend. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Alleged middleman in Percy Lapid case attends probe Christopher Bacoto is escorted by Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officers from the Department of Justice in Manila after attending a preliminary investigation in the Percy Lapid murder case on Friday. Bacoto is one of the alleged middlemen in the Lapid slay. ABS-CBN News

How not to get physical in sports Real Madrid's Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. is held by the shorts by a Cadiz defender (right) during the Spanish LaLiga football match between Real Madrid and Cadiz, in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Despite its physical nature, and sometimes heated play, slight transgressions such as this in international football are known to have been let go by officials. Juanjo Martin, EPA-EFE