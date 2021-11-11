THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 11, 2021

Praying amidst Yamuna’s polluted water A Hindu couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. The Yamuna River, considered to be one of the holiest river to Hindus, is among the most polluted rivers in the world according to reports. Adnan Abidi, Reuters

LRT officials push for QR code ticketing Light Rail Manila Corporation officials show the proposed QR code ticketing system project that they intend to implement as part of the agency’s digitalization strategy, during a press conference on Thursday. Once approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the QR ticketing system is seen as a viable alternative to single journey tickets that may be purchased via mobile app, addressing long queues in Metro Manila’s rail transit system. ABS-CBN News

Bongbong, Sara attend wedding in Cavite amid talks of tandem Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon "Bong" Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Thursday. Marcos and Duterte were wedding sponsors, amid speculations that the two will join forces for the presidential and vice-presidential race in 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Singles' Day in China is biggest shopping festival Delivery workers sort parcels at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District during Singles’ Day in Beijing, China on Thursday. Singles' Day, or Double Eleven, is China's biggest shopping festival and has been adopted in many countries, with the advent of online shopping sites. Tingshu Wang, Reuters

Traditional Araneta Christmas tree is lit in Cubao The Araneta Center lights up a giant Christmas Tree as a limited number of people are allowed to watch on Thursday. Despite the pandemic, the center has continued its traditional Christmas lighting for four decades. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News