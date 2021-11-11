Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 11, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2021 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Praying amidst Yamuna’s polluted water A Hindu couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. The Yamuna River, considered to be one of the holiest river to Hindus, is among the most polluted rivers in the world according to reports. Adnan Abidi, Reuters LRT officials push for QR code ticketing Light Rail Manila Corporation officials show the proposed QR code ticketing system project that they intend to implement as part of the agency’s digitalization strategy, during a press conference on Thursday. Once approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the QR ticketing system is seen as a viable alternative to single journey tickets that may be purchased via mobile app, addressing long queues in Metro Manila’s rail transit system. ABS-CBN News Bongbong, Sara attend wedding in Cavite amid talks of tandem Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte attend the wedding of Jed Patricio and Gianna Revilla, daughter of Ramon "Bong" Revilla and Lani Mercado Revilla, at their farm in Cavite City on Thursday. Marcos and Duterte were wedding sponsors, amid speculations that the two will join forces for the presidential and vice-presidential race in 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Singles' Day in China is biggest shopping festival Delivery workers sort parcels at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District during Singles’ Day in Beijing, China on Thursday. Singles' Day, or Double Eleven, is China's biggest shopping festival and has been adopted in many countries, with the advent of online shopping sites. Tingshu Wang, Reuters Traditional Araneta Christmas tree is lit in Cubao The Araneta Center lights up a giant Christmas Tree as a limited number of people are allowed to watch on Thursday. Despite the pandemic, the center has continued its traditional Christmas lighting for four decades. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Lighting of giant Christmas tree ushers in season at Resorts World Resorts World Manila launched their Christmas activities dubbed as Grand Fiesta Manila at the Newport Mall in Pasay City with the lighting of a 30-foot tall Christmas tree on Thursday. The lowered alert level in the metro allowed the mall to usher in the Christmas season with more promotions and activities as they accept more customers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Hindu couple Sun god Yamuna river religious festival Chhath Puja New Delhi India LRT QR code ticketing digitalization Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sara Duterte wedding Jed Patricio Gianna Revilla Revilla Cavite election candidates Singles' Day Double Eleven shopping festival Beijing China Araneta Christmas tree Cubao Resorts World Manila Newport Mall Pasay /spotlight/11/11/21/philippines-other-poor-nations-struggle-with-un-climate-fund/news/11/11/21/exhibit-ng-national-artist-na-si-kidlat-tahimik-nagbukas-sa-madrid/news/11/11/21/duterte-echoes-call-for-major-economies-support-in-fighting-climate-change/video/business/11/11/21/ph-shares-fall-anew-as-profit-taking-continues/video/news/11/11/21/doh-says-over-70-pct-of-5000-isolation-beds-remain-vacant-in-metro-manila