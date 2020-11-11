THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 11, 2020

Warnings up as Ulysses nears Luzon Severe tropical storm Ulysses traverses over the Philippine area of responsibility as it moves west at 20 kph in this image spotted by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. Ulysses is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within the next 6-12 hours and reach its peak intensity of 130-155 km/h prior to its forecast landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and Thursday early morning, according to PAGASA. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMBB

Danao is new Metro Manila police chief Newly appointed acting Metro Manila police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. gives recently appointed Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas a fist bump during the turnover ceremony at the Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Wednesday. Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano announced Danao’s appointment as Sinas takes over as the new PNP Chief starting November 10. ABS-CBN News

Ulysses looms over Luzon A man walks along Maharlika Highway with almost zero visibility due to heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Ulysses in Camarines Norte, Bicol Region on Wednesday. Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains could be experienced over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan between Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, according to weather bureau PAGASA. Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News

PAGASA issues storm surge and flood warning in Metro Manila Children cross a tributary along the beach in Baseco in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday as the city government suspends classes due to Typhoon Ulysses. Residents were advised to stay vigilant as there is a high risk of storm surge of up to 2 meters in height over the coastal areas of Metro Manila as Ulysses moves west towards central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 125 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 155 km/h. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Surviving the typhoons Residents brave the heavy rains in Virac, Catanduanes as Typhoon Ulysses moves at 20km/h towards central Luzon on Wednesday. Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua raised concern about the additional impacts of Typhoon Ulysses as residents are still struggling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, which struck on Nov. 1, damaging around 90 percent of infrastructure in the province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sweeping behind Rolly's path A motorist negotiates a road as strong winds brought by typhoon Ulysses batters Legazpi City, in Albay on Wednesday. Ulysses swept provinces still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and is expected to proceed northwest toward the rest of Luzon. Charism Sayat, AFP