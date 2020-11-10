THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 10, 2020

Catanduanes prepares for TS Ulysses Still struggling to recover from the wrath of Super Typhoon Rolly, workers clear debris as they brace for another weather disturbance at a hotel in Virac, Catanduanes on Tuesday. Catanduanes is currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ulysses is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday over Bicol and Quezon province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Duterte administers oath to Speaker Velasco President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath of office of Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Jay Velasco as the new House Speaker at Malacañang Palace on Monday. Velasco recently had a meeting with congressional leaders from the Senate and the Lower House to talk about common legislative agenda with 20 months left for the 18th Congress. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

IP groups criticize NCIP, push for protection of rights Members of different indigenous peoples groups and advocates picket in front of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on Tuesday in observance of the International Indigenous People's Heroes Day. The group criticized the government agency for its alleged complicity in human rights violations against IPs and displacement of IPs from their ancestral lands. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Safe from Ulysses Workers fold up a billboard along EDSA in Makati City on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Ulysses approaches the country. Ulysses, the 21st storm to hit the country, may reach typhoon category before its forecast landfall in Quezon or the Bicol Region by Wednesday morning with peak intensity of 130-155km/h, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready for a COVID Christmas Workers wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19 install Christmas decorations along the stretch of Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Christmas parties are prohibited in Metro Manila for this year even with the easing of quarantine restrictions as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Masked Santa A man in a Santa Claus costume also wears a face mask as part of government guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, while inside a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Tuesday. Data from the Department of Health Tuesday showed an additional 1,347 COVID-19 cases in the country, making for a cumulative total of 399,749. ABS-CBN News

Restoring telco service in Catanduanes Rigger technicians repair a telecommunications tower in Barangay Buenavista, Bato, Catanduanes on Tuesday. The national government and telecommunications companies are working on restoring full network service in the area after Super Typhoon Rolly swept through the region on Nov. 1, leaving billions in pesos of damage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Weight on his shoulders A boy looks at his phone while carrying, as others purchase fruits and other items from vendors along Divisoria on Tuesday. Malacanang on Tuesday said the the worst was over as the Philippine economy saw its second worst contraction on record during the third quarter. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News