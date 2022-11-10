THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 10, 2022

Bringing aid to war-torn Ukraine Red Cross workers move medical supplies by boat across a reservoir next to a bridge that was destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces led to the withdrawal of Russian troops who occupied territory in the northeast of the country. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Sergey Kozlov, EPA-EFE

Sky rescue in San Juan Rescuers carry the body of a person in distress to a waiting rescue helicopter during a scenario conducted by the San Juan City local government together with the Philippine Navy on Thursday, as part of the 4th Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Rescue drill for The Big One Rescuers hang from a ladder as a rescue helicopter hovers to a safer place in a tsunami scenario during the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) in Paranaque City on Thursday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier drew an 8.3 magnitude earthquake with tsunami scenario in the coastal communities. ABS-CBN News

QCPD drones take flight Quezon City Police District personnel undergoing a 5-day intensive tactical drone operations training practice their skills at the Camp Karingal grandstand in Quezon City on Thursday. The 30 police participants who finish the course will augment police security, surveillance and tactical operations in the field to fight criminality in the city. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Starting them young Students practice evacuation procedures during an earthquake drill at an elementary school in Quezon City on Thursday. A nationwide earthquake drill is conducted every quarter of the year in the country to enhance disaster response among citizens to prevent mass casualties. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE