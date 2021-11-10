Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 10, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2021 11:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. MMDA inaugurates stop light at EDSA-Dario Bridge U-turn slot Traffic enforcers direct motorists at a U-turn slot along EDSA near Dario Bridge in Quezon City on Wednesday. New traffic lights with features specific for the EDSA bus carousel along EDSA in Quezon City started to operate in an attempt to ease traffic congestion and ensure motorist safety in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Family receives ashes of Ka Oris Impasug-ong town Mayor Anthony Uy gives the box containing the ashes of slain Communist leader Jorge Madlos aka “Ka Oris” to his younger brother, Rito, as police chief Senior Inspector Richie Morallon observes in Bukidnon on Tuesday. The Communist Party of the Philippines raised question on the decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cremate the remains as the circumstances surrounding the death of Ka Oris remain disputed. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Pediatric vaccination in Pasig Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on Wednesday. The government recently announced its plan to inoculate 15 million Filipinos through a 3-day vaccination drive in 5,000 sites nationwide by the end of November. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Health workers rush to save vaccines, medicines from Cuneta Astrodome Barangay health workers rush to save boxes of medicines and anti-rabies and pneumonia vaccines after a fire hit Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached 1st alarm, was declared fire out at 10:57 am. More Heramis, ABS-CBN News Taguig school gears up for face-to-face classes as it waits go-signal Cipriano Bisco, Principal of Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School, inspects one of the kindergarten classrooms in Taguig City on Wednesday as the school awaits approval from authorities for the opening of limited face-to-face classes, which begins for some on Nov. 15, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 crisis. Philippine schools have been closed since the start of the pandemic with lessons being taught remotely via printed modules and online, television and radio platforms. Ted Aljibe, AFP Metro Manila big screens back in business A cinema employee hands a patron’s ticket stub back for entry at the Gateway Cineplex in Quezon City on Wednesday, the first day movie theaters were allowed to operate since the start of various COVID-19 quarantine measures in the capital region. The reopening comes as Metro Manila businesses slowly open following the loosening of restrictions with the steady decline of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: MMDA EDSA Carousel bus lane EDSA-Dario bridge Quezon City traffic Jorge Madlos Ka Oris Communist Party of the Philippines Mayor Anthony UyImpasug-Ong Bukidnon pediatric vaccination Pasig City fire Cuneta Astrodome Pasay City barangay health workers Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School face to face classes education elementary school Taguig City pandemic education cinema movie movie theater Gateway Cineplex alert level 2 /life/11/11/21/watch-miss-world-ph-queens-try-wit-in-madlang-pi-poll/news/11/11/21/2-luxury-car-ng-mga-pharmally-official-walang-record-sa-customs/news/11/11/21/archbishop-camomot-closer-to-sainthood/entertainment/11/10/21/new-p-pop-girl-group-kaia-gets-first-member/news/11/10/21/iatf-muling-pag-aaralan-ang-polisiya-sa-turismo