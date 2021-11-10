THE DAY IN PHOTOS: November 10, 2021

MMDA inaugurates stop light at EDSA-Dario Bridge U-turn slot Traffic enforcers direct motorists at a U-turn slot along EDSA near Dario Bridge in Quezon City on Wednesday. New traffic lights with features specific for the EDSA bus carousel along EDSA in Quezon City started to operate in an attempt to ease traffic congestion and ensure motorist safety in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Family receives ashes of Ka Oris Impasug-ong town Mayor Anthony Uy gives the box containing the ashes of slain Communist leader Jorge Madlos aka “Ka Oris” to his younger brother, Rito, as police chief Senior Inspector Richie Morallon observes in Bukidnon on Tuesday. The Communist Party of the Philippines raised question on the decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to cremate the remains as the circumstances surrounding the death of Ka Oris remain disputed. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Pediatric vaccination in Pasig Parents accompany their children aged 11-17 years old as they line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City Sports Center on Wednesday. The government recently announced its plan to inoculate 15 million Filipinos through a 3-day vaccination drive in 5,000 sites nationwide by the end of November. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers rush to save vaccines, medicines from Cuneta Astrodome Barangay health workers rush to save boxes of medicines and anti-rabies and pneumonia vaccines after a fire hit Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on Wednesday morning. The fire, which reached 1st alarm, was declared fire out at 10:57 am. More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Taguig school gears up for face-to-face classes as it waits go-signal Cipriano Bisco, Principal of Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School, inspects one of the kindergarten classrooms in Taguig City on Wednesday as the school awaits approval from authorities for the opening of limited face-to-face classes, which begins for some on Nov. 15, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 crisis. Philippine schools have been closed since the start of the pandemic with lessons being taught remotely via printed modules and online, television and radio platforms. Ted Aljibe, AFP